Award for Women's March canceled over anti-Semitism

(Washington Times) A German foundation has cancelled an awards ceremony to honor the Women’s March after a group of affiliated scholars objected, accusing the progressive advocacy group of anti-Semitism.

The Friedrich Ebert Foundation, a think tank associated with Germany’s Social Democratic Party, announced Tuesday that it would suspend the presentation of its Human Rights Award pending an investigation into the allegations against the Women’s March leadership.

The organization, which nixed the Nov. 12 ceremony, is known in Germany as Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung, or FES. “Stiftung” means “foundation” in German.