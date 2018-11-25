Bachmann: 'I have witnessed fulfillment of Ezekiel's prophecy'

Former Rep. Michele Bachmann, R-Minn., known as a staunch defender of Christian values during her tenure in the U.S. House, says she has witnessed fulfillment of a prophecy by Ezekiel during her lifetime.

Bachmann was attending the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast in Orlando, Florida, and was interviewed by Charisma News.

She pointed out the miracle of the creation of the state of Israel.

“Israel is the greatest miracle of the Bible,” Bachmann told Charisma. “The Bible foretold that the modern Jewish state would be rebuilt, and within the lifetimes of many people here at this event, we are witnesses to the fulfillment of prophecy. The prophet Ezekiel prophesied that even Jerusalem would come back into Jewish hands. That didn’t happen until 51 years ago, in 1967. In my lifetime, I have witnessed the fulfillment of Ezekiel’s prophecy.”

She continued: “When you let that sink in, within our modern era, we are witnesses of prophetic fulfillment. That should not only build up our confidence and faith, it should build up our appreciation of the Bible, the authoritative Word of God. The Bible should be even more trustworthy, and it’s not done. There are still more events to come.”

She believes the prosperity that came to the United States after President Harry Truman recognized Israel in 1948 is a fruit of the promise God made to Abraham in Genesis 12:3: “I will bless those who bless you and curse him that curses you; And all the families of the earth Shall bless themselves by you.”

The United States, at that time, became the military and economic superpower of the world,” she told Charisma.

“So, in many ways, the United States has been put on a tremendous pathway of blessing.”

And the blessings continue, she said.

“I believe also, too, with President Donald Trump recognizing and declaring Jerusalem as Israel’s rightful eternal undivided capital, that also puts the United States on a pathway of blessing,” she said. “And why? It’s because we’re agreeing with what the Bible says.

“It isn’t that we have a Republican president who did something right or a Democratic president who did something right. It’s the fact that our governmental leaders are agreeing with Scripture,” she said.

“And that is blessing our country. The more we understand Scripture, and the more we understand what our role and obligations are under Scripture, and we walk out those obligations, we will be blessed. It’s the combination of belief plus obedience that equals blessing. The Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast to me is about blessing – blessing Israel – and we are blessed.”

She is the chairwoman of the breakfast, which aims to bring together government leaders and Christian leaders to pray for the peace of Jerusalem. The first event, in Jerusalem in 2017, was sponsored by Knesset Speaker Yuli-Yoel Edelstein and others.

Also attending was Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon, who said he was inspired by the expression of support for Israel.

His daily encounters at the U.N. are a far different story, he said.

“For sure, for me it’s a completely different ballgame,” Danon told Charisma. “At the U.N., every day they blame Israel; they condemn us; they doubt our connection to Jerusalem and to the holy sites.

“I know we are standing on the right side of history, but coming here and seeing the support and love, it gives the entire Jewish community and the people a lot of inspiration,” he said. “It inspires me to see so many friends of Israel coming together, praying together and standing together.”