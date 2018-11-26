Beautiful but inaccurate

I am thrilled to read about this scientific study and what it says about creation.

I’m troubled, though, about the picture you used for the head of the article.

I am no theologian, but all my life I’ve learned that while Jesus may have been in heaven with our Heavenly Father when God created Adam and Eve, he was not on Earth at that time.

I think the picture, while beautiful, is confusing to the main point of the article and might be misleading to those who do not yet understand salvation.

I was going to post it to my Facebook page, but didn’t because of what I consider to be less than accurate messaging.

Just sayin’ …

Jim Young