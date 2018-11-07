Beto doesn't bounce as Ted Cruz wins

(INSIDER) — Republican Sen. Ted Cruz fended off a very tough challenge from Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke in one of the most highly-anticipated midterm election races of the year in a state that hasn’t sent a Democrat to the Senate in 25 years.

O’Rourke, a 46-year-old El Paso Democrat, was fueled by over $60 million in campaign donations, a savvy social media strategy, and a series of glowing national media profiles — and generous comparisons to President John F. Kennedy.

O’Rourke raised more money than any Senate candidate in history, bringing in a shocking $38 million in the third quarter alone.