(DAILY MAIL) — Former Vice President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he’ll made a decision about his political future at the beginning of next year.

He signaled after casting his vote in Wilmington that he’s ready to take on Donald Trump if he opts in to what’s likely to be a crowded 2020 field.

The retired U.S. senator took several jabs at the sitting president over repeated complaints about alleged voter fraud as he participated in an impromptu news conference.