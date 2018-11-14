Big-city residents hit 'peak stress' every 18 days

(STUDYFINDS) — NEW YORK — Life in the concrete jungle isn’t for everyone, but even the common city-dweller can only handle the constant noise and fast-paced lifestyle for so long. A new survey finds that people who live in big cities last just 18 days on average before they find themselves in need of a getaway to calmer confines.

The survey, commissioned by Wyndham Vacation Rentals, polled 1,000 adults residing in American cities with a population of at least one million on their most common city annoyances, as well as their estimates of how many times those annoyances happened to them on a daily or weekly basis. Another 1,000 adults who live in the suburbs were also surveyed.

Researchers found that living in a big city comes with plenty of headaches. In those 18 days, city-dwellers will be bumped into 12 times, miss their bus or train 13 times, feel rushed by a stranger 15 times, and find themselves waiting in 15 long lines.