An Army driver was chauffeur to a major who was a notorious womanizer. One day, the major saw a lovely gal walk by.

“Turn the car around,” he ordered.

The driver promptly stalled the car. By the time he got it restarted, the girl had vanished around the corner.

“Driver,” barked the major, “you’d be useless in an emergency.”

“I thought I did pretty well,” the driver said. “That was my girlfriend.”



