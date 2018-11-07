Billy Graham knew every president since Truman

“America has gone a long way down the wrong road. We must turn around and go back and change roads. If ever we needed God’s help, it is now. …” – stated Billy Graham, as he received the Congressional Gold Medal, May 2, 1996.

Billy Graham continued: “If ever we needed spiritual renewal, it in now. And it can begin today in each one of our lives, as we repent before God and yield ourselves to Him and His Word.”

Billy Graham has had an unprecedented friendship with every past U.S. President since Truman.

Born Nov. 7, 1918, Billy Graham wanted to be a baseball player, but after attending a revival at age 16, his life changed. Billy Graham became an evangelist and addressed crowds around the world.

At a news conference, March 21, 1956, President Eisenhower stated: “This is what I see in Billy Graham – A man who clearly understands that any advance in the world has got to be accompanied by a clear realization that man is, after all, a spiritual being.”

John F. Kennedy told the Presidential Prayer Breakfast, March 1, 1962: “We bear great responsibilities and great burdens not only to ourselves in this country but to so many around the world. … I commend… Reverend Billy Graham, who has served this cause about which I speak so well here and around the world. He has, I think, transmitted this most important quality of our common commitments to faith in a way which makes all of us particularly proud.”

Ronald Reagan introduced Billy Graham at a California rally: “Why is a representative of government here? To welcome with humble pride a man whose mission in life has been to remind us that in all our seeking … the answer to each problem is to be found in the simple words of Jesus of Nazareth, who urged us to love one another.”

Billy Graham stated: “Bad politicians are elected by good people who don’t vote.”

Upon receiving the Congressional Gold Medal, May 2, 1996, Billy Graham continued his message, “The Hope for America”: “After World War II … we had the opportunity to rule the world. … Something has happened since those days and there is much about America that is no longer good … the list is almost endless. … We have confused liberty with license – and we are paying the awful price. We are a society poised on the brink of self-destruction. …”

Billy Graham continued: “What is the problem? The real problem is within ourselves. … I believe the fundamental crisis of our time is a crisis of the spirit. We have lost sight of the moral and spiritual principles on which this nation was established – principles drawn largely from the Judeo-Christian tradition as found in the Bible. … What must be done? Let me briefly suggest three things. First, we must repent. In the depths of the American Civil War, Abraham Lincoln called for special days of public repentance and prayer. Our need for repentance is no less today. …”

Billy Graham added: “What does repentance mean? Repentance means to change our thinking and our way of living. It means to turn from our sins and to commit ourselves to God and His will. Over 2700 years ago the Old Testament prophet Isaiah declared ‘Seek the Lord while he may be found, call on Him while He is near. Let the wicked forsake his way, and the evil man his thoughts. Let him turn to the Lord, and He will have mercy on him, and to our God, for He will freely pardon’ (Isaiah 55: 6-7, NIV). …”

Billy Graham added: “Second, we must commit our lives to God, and to the moral and spiritual truths that have made this nation great. Think how different our nation would be if we sought to follow the simple and yet profound injunctions of the Ten Commandments and the Sermon on the Mount. But we must respond to God, Who is offering us forgiveness, mercy, supernatural help, and the power to change.”

Rev. Graham concluded: “Third, our commitment must be translated into action – in our homes, in our neighborhoods, and in our society. Jesus taught there are only two roads in life. One in the broad road that is easy and well-traveled, but which leads to destruction. The other, He said, is the narrow road of truth and faith that at times is hard and lonely, but which leads to life and salvation. … What are YOU going to do? … As I look out across this distinguished group gathered here, I see more than a few men and women who have what it takes, under God, to lead our country forward ‘through the night'”

Rev. Billy Graham gave a sober warning on Oct. 27, 2015: “In the event of a national catastrophe, much confusion, terror and consternation would reign. … Suppose persecution were to come to the church in America, as it has come in other countries. The immunity to persecution that Christians in our country have experienced in the past two or three centuries is unusual. Christ strongly warned Christians that to follow Him would not be popular, and that in most circumstances it would mean cross-bearing and persecution. The Bible says that all who ‘desire to live godly in Christ Jesus will suffer persecution’ (2 Timothy 3:12). Jesus said that as the time of His return draws nigh, ‘They will seize you and persecute you’ (Luke 21:12). We have no scriptural foundation for believing that we can forever escape being persecuted for Christ’s sake. The normal condition for Christians is that we should suffer persecution. Are you willing to face persecution and death for Christ’s sake?”

Rev. Graham continued: “Since we have experienced little religious persecution in this country, it is likely that under pressure many would deny Christ. Those who shout the loudest about their faith may surrender soonest. Many who boast of being courageous would be cowardly. Many who say, ‘Though all others deny Christ, yet I will never deny Him,’ would be the first to warm their hands at the campfires of the enemy. Jesus, in speaking of the last times, warned, ‘Then they will hand you over to be persecuted and kill you, and you will be hated by all nations for My name’s sake’ (Matthew 24:9). The Scripture says, ‘because iniquity will abound, the love of many will grow cold’ (Matthew 24:12). The apostle Paul, referring to the coming evil day, said, ‘Therefore take up the whole armor of God that you may be able to resist in the evil day, and having done all, to stand’ (Ephesians 6:13). …”

Rev. Graham explained further: “Even though most Americans see the storm clouds gathering on the horizon, by and large we are making few preparations to meet God. This is a time for repentance and faith. It is a time for soul-searching, to see if our anchor holds. Have you been to the cross where Christ shed His blood for your sins? Have you had the past forgiven? Have you come by faith, confessing that you are a sinner and receiving Christ as your Savior? I tell you that this cross is the only place of refuge in the midst of the storm of judgment that is fast approaching. Make sure of your relationship with God.”

Billy Graham concluded: “We must fortify ourselves by meditating upon the person of Christ. … Christ must be vitally real to us if we are to prove loyal to Him in the hours of crisis. Today our nation ranks as the greatest power on the face of the earth. But if we put our trust in armed might instead of Almighty God, the coming conflict could conceivably go against us. History and the Bible indicate that mechanical and material might are insufficient in times of great crisis. … We need the inner strength that comes from a personal, vital relationship with God’s Son, Jesus Christ. The wheels of God’s judgment can be heard by discerning souls across the length and breadth of nations. Things are happening fast! The need for a return to God has never been more urgent. The words of Isaiah are appropriate for us today: ‘Seek the Lord while He may be found, call you upon Him while He is near. Let the wicked forsake his way, and the unrighteous man his thoughts; and let him return to the Lord, and He will have mercy upon him, and to our God, for He will abundantly pardon.'”

On November 7, 2017, Franklin Graham sent via Twitter a photo of his father: “My father @BillyGraham turns 99 years old today. That means he’s entering his 100th year – it has been an amazing journey.”

President Donald Trump tweeted back: “Franklin, such a great photo. HAPPY 99th BIRTHDAY to your father @BillyGraham! twitter.com/franklin_graham”

Billy Graham died February 21, 2018. President Donald Trump ordered: “As a mark of respect for the memory of Reverend Billy Graham, I hereby order … that on the day of his interment, the flag of the United States shall be flown at half‑staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the federal government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions.”

Speaking of his own death, Graham once said: “Someday you will read or hear that Billy Graham is dead. Don’t you believe a word of it. I shall be more alive than I am now. I will just have changed my address. I will have gone into the presence of God.”

Brought to you by AmericanMinute.com.

