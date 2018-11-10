'Birther' author Jerome Corsi suggests he's Mueller target

(Daily Caller) Journalist Jerome Corsi cryptically suggested he could be in legal jeopardy in the Mueller investigation during an at-times emotional appearance on his web show Thursday.

“Thank God I’m still with the family, right now. I plan to be the rest of my life,” Corsi said during an hour-long broadcast of his web show. “Don’t know if I can promise that given what I foresee coming down the pike.”

Corsi, a former Infowars reporter, has appeared twice before a grand jury being used in the special counsel’s investigation of possible collusion between Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and the Russian government.