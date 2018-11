(London Mirror) A Black Friday mass brawl over pots and pans saw a woman dragged across a shop floor while desperately gripping onto her bargain buy.

The bizarre scenes saw a group of shoppers descend on the cut-price kitchenware in a Walmart store in Georgia, America.

Kaitlin Bires was one of the many bargain-hunters queuing up, but was left stunned when two women started battling over the boxes of pans.

One blonde lady can be seen laying on her back gripping her hopeful purchase, while another drags her along the ground.