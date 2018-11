(WSB-TV) — ATLANTA — The Transportation Security Administration has confirmed that an 11-year-old boy got through a security checkpoint at Atlanta’s airport without having a boarding pass or ticket.

Sources told Channel 2’s Tom Jones that the child went through the main security checkpoint at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and was screened.

They said the boy then tried to board a flight by blending in with a family. The boy was caught when the family said he wasn’t with them.