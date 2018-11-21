Boy's watery eye leads to cancer diagnosis

(FOX) — A 4-year-old’s mother who thought her son’s watery eye was either a common cold or a case of conjunctivitis is speaking out after the boy’s symptoms were actually signs of a rare cancer.

“It’s so rare and unexpected that it’s hard to look for,” Carly Cooke, Harri Cooke’s mother, told Caters News Agency.

Last September, when the Gloucestershire boy’s face began to swell, his mom took him for further testing. In January, he was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare type of bone or soft tissue cancer that can occur in the bones of the legs, arms, feet, hands, chest, pelvis, spine, skull or other parts of the body. According to the National Cancer Institute, it’s most common in adolescents and young adults and can cause pain or swelling, lumps, fever or broken bones.