Broward County starts manual recount 1 hour late

(BREITBART) – Broward County on Friday began its manual recount one hour later than originally scheduled for in the state’s U.S. Senate race between incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson (D)-FL) and Gov. Rick Scott (R-FL).

The Miami Herald’s Alex Harris reported Broward County’s election office, overseen by embattled Supervisor of Elections official Brenda Snipes, only began training voter counters at 7:40 a.m., though the manual recount was scheduled to begin at 7:00 a.m. Harris shared a photo to Twitter of the scene inside the office with vote counters sitting in pairs equipped with color-marked bins to separate votes.

The vote counting began at 8:00 am, Harris reported: “And we’re off! 8am start time for the manual recount in Broward County. The plan is to finish for the day in 12 hours.”