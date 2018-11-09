Burglar wore 'I love Jesus' hat

(Charlotte Observer) A man wearing a hat professing his love for Jesus broke into a Virginia church on Election Day, and proceeded to rip up Bibles and vandalize the walls, according to a statement from the Chesterfield County Police.

Surveillance photos of the suspect were posted on the department’s Facebook page Wednesday, along with a plea for help identifying him. The vandal appears to be a 6-foot white male, in his late 20s or early 30s, said a police statement.

“This incident does not appear to be random,” said the department’s post. “Once inside, the suspect…tore up Bibles, broke an interior window and spray painted walls.”