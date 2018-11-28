CAIR leader mocks Muslims in U.S. military

Shortly after glorifying the families of terrorists, the head of the San Francisco chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations criticized a Muslim for serving in the U.S. military.

Zahra Billoo was commenting on the U.S. Air Force decision to grant a religious waiver to Staff Sgt. Abdul Rahman Gaitan and allow him to wear a beard, the first Muslim airman to receive such an accommodation, reported the Investigative Project on Terrorism, citing Military.com.

She mockingly tweeted: “Great news, MashaAllah [according to God’s will]. You can now rock your Sunnah beard while bombing your Muslim brothers and sisters.”

While essentially casting Muslims who serve in the U.S. military as traitors, Billoo has only praise for Muslims who carry out deadly terrorist attacks, IPT points out.

On Saturday, speaking at an American Muslims for Palestine conference, Billoo glorified the families of Palestinian “martyrs” who kill Israelis.

“Even I don’t fully understand how horrible an apartheid Israel is doing,” Billoo said in a recording obtained by IPT.

She was describing a recent trip to the Palestinian territories.

“We hear here that the martyrs’ families are rewarded with homes and flowers and food,” she said. “We learn that in Palestine that happens, because it doesn’t matter whether or not you approve of your teenager committing a crime. Whether or not it’s a crime is something we can debate. But it doesn’t matter whether or not you approved of it. The soldiers show up at your house the day after you lose child in an act of resistance. And they bulldoze your home. So of course, your community buys you a home.”

IPT noted Billoo received a Community Builder Award last month from the San Jose-based group People Acting in Community Together.

Earlier this month, at a gathering with the Ecumenical Peace Institute, Billoo declared one cannot be a Muslim leader or activist while opposing a boycott campaign targeting the Jewish state.

“I don’t think of them as my leaders,” Billoo said.

She also defends Hamas for firing rockets at Israeli civilians.

“Blaming Hamas for firing rockets at [Apartheid] Israel is like blaming a woman for punching her rapist. #FreePalestine v @KathlynGadd,” Billoo tweeted in November 2014.

She also has compared ISIS to the Israeli military.

In 2015, she asked whether “more American youth joined the IDF (Israel Defense Force) than American youth have joined ISIS? Is one genocidal group different than the other?”

Los Angeles chapter director Hussam Ayloush also has equated the IDF with ISIS. On Sunday, via Twitter, he declared his wish for the termination of Israel’s “murderous regime.”

“Iran’s regime calling Israel a ‘cancerous tumor’ is like the pot calling the kettle black. All the people of that region will be better off once both murderous regimes are terminated,” he wrote.

The FBI blacklisted CAIR from outreach programs after the Islamic organization was named an unindicted co-conspirator in a plot to fund Hamas, a State Department-designated foreign terrorist organization.

In the 2007 trial, the FBI presented evidence CAIR was founded as a Muslim Brotherhood-Hamas front group. More than a dozen CAIR leaders have been charged or convicted of terrorism-related crimes. And the group also was designated a terrorist organization by the United Arab Emirates.