California smokescreen: More red than green

Why is California ablaze with fires that have scorched more than a quarter-million acres, killed more than 76 people, and have more than 1,200 unaccounted for?

The apparent answer is that Democrats have ideologically moved their one-party leftist state a lot closer to Hell. They have turned control of the once-golden state over to progressive environmental zealots and their unnatural idea of social engineering.

For nearly two centuries, progressivism has advocated replacing God and religion with the idea that people could fashion a heaven on Earth, a new Eden, if we gave total power to the new ruling elite of Big Government and Big Science.

What the utopians forgot was that all-powerful science and government would inevitably be politicized and corrupted by the flawed humans who created this new idolatry. Even Marxist Californian Lincoln Stephens knew better; he compared today’s liberals to Moses – good enough to lead the Hebrews out of bondage in Egypt, but too flawed to enter the Promised Land.

California’s outgoing Governor Jerry Brown refuses to take his share of blame for today’s Califerno – even though in 2016 he vetoed the bipartisan bill SB1453 that could have helped prevent today’s monstrous blazes.

No, says Governor Brown, the cause of today’s massive fires is global warming and the “climate deniers” who do not share his progressive “the sky is falling” extremism. The real problem, claims Brown, is that we need to take radical measures through Big Government to “shift the weather back to where it historically was.” He believes that today’s climate is the hottest “since civilization emerged 10,000 years ago.”

These progressive claims are nonsense. Climate has not warmed in 20 years and may be doing the opposite – drastically cooling with the decline in sunspot numbers, as happened during the Maunder Minimum from around 1640 to 1715.

A week before Thanksgiving, much of the Northeastern U.S. was nearly shut down by a surprisingly early six inches of snowfall. Record cold struck the American heartland as far south as San Antonio.

On a larger timescale, neither the number of California wildfires nor their area has increased during the past 50 years, according to University of Washington climatologist Cliff Mass. Perhaps this is why Washington State voters rejected a November ballot measure to impose a steep carbon tax purportedly to fight global warming.

California brush has a natural fire cycle, and a century before today’s 40 million population growth Old California sometimes burned off 4.5 million acres per year, not today’s average of 1 million acres per year. But until Bill Clinton and today’s eco-nuts began to ban logging and undergrowth clearing, such fires did far less damage and re-grew faster.

Brown and his successor, Gavin Newsom, want their progressive Eden full of un-cleared tinder, ready to explode in flames. They are like the Marxist faction of the Sierra Club that, years ago, was eager to destroy California’s environment with a flood of millions of illegal aliens because this would forever empower the Democratic Party.

Such social engineers never understood that in Oregon’s Willamette Valley, wise Native American environmental stewards centuries before whites came had reshaped the landscape into a perfect mix of forests and meadows by deliberately doing controlled burns. Today California burns because our progressive elitists are arrogant fools.

Global warming has always been a con game, an attempt by propaganda to stampede uninformed voters into imposing $100 trillion in taxes upon themselves. The scheme was to impose Big Government “solutions” quickly, then claim credit when no warming happened. Instead, people sensed that climate change was a fraud and delayed the issue; now they can see that the promised doomsday warming is not happening; that it was always a trick and a lie.

As Craig R. Smith and I noted in our book “Money, Morality & The Machine,” Dr. Ottmar Endenhofer – one of the heads of the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change – has said: “We redistribute de facto the world’s wealth by climate policy. … One has to free oneself from the illusion that international climate policy is environmental policy. This has almost nothing to do with environmental policy anymore.”

What it does have to do with, said U.N. climate change policy head Christiana Figueres, is changing “the economic development model that has been reigning for at least 150 years, since the industrial revolution.” The change she wants made: The end of national capitalism, to be replaced with globalist socialism. In other words, her politics are the same as California’s current rulers – more red than green.

Lowell Ponte is a former Reader’s Digest Roving Editor. His latest book co-authored with Craig R. Smith, “Money, Morality & the Machine,” reveals how bad money drives good morals out of society and how you can protect your family from the future of “Star Trekonomics.” For a free, postpaid copy, call toll-free 800-630-1492.