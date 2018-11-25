Caravan charge prompts border shutdown

Following a wild charge of hundreds of participants in a Central American caravan at the port of entry in San Ysidro, California, U.S. Customs and Border Protection suspended both northbound and southbound pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

CBP added that some demonstrators “attempted to illegally enter the U.S. through both the northbound and southbound vehicle lanes at the port of entry itself. Those persons were stopped and turned back to Mexico.”

Tear gas was being fired from the U.S. side of the border after some migrants threw what appeared to be rocks at U.S. authorities.

Within an hour, the group that rushed toward the border largely dispersed. Most of the migrants in the group were men.

Fox News had confirmed early Sunday through an organizer for Pueblo Sin Fronteras, the group helping organize the leading Central American migrant caravan, that members of the caravan were planning to attempt to cross the port of entry at San Ysidro later in the day.

Footage posted by ITV correspondent Emma Murphy also showed several U.S. Border Patrol helicopters reportedly flying low overhead on the Mexican side of the border.

In anticipation of the planned migrant effort, U.S. authorities said they had deployed additional personnel to the San Ysidro port of entry on Sunday, including Air and Marine agents.