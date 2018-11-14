Caravan migrants scaling U.S. border fence

Hundreds of migrants from the caravan reach the U.S. border and scale the small fence that separates Tijuana, Mexico, and San Diego, California. They’re almost all young men, little to no women and children. pic.twitter.com/igoeuPwBni — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 14, 2018

Some of the people seen on a video climbing a border fence near San Diego are part of the caravan that began in Honduras, according to the U.S. Border Patrol.

The Fox affiliate in San Diego reported that after part of the caravan arrived in Tijuana, people on the Mexican side of the border could be seen Tuesday climbing the fence near Friendship Park, a half-acre binational park.

A few people who made it over the fence or through openings onto U.S. soil quickly ran back as Border Patrol agents approached, the station said.

The Fox affiliate quoted a man on the U.S. side of the border, Greg Boldner, saying he was “very surprised how many people are here and how many different officials are here.”

“It seems like there’s something going on; it’s not normal to have this many resources tied up,” he said.

Breitbart News reported an estimated 400 migrants with the caravan were escorted through the northern border state of Sonora as the busloads of Central Americans head to the U.S.-Mexico border.

More than 5,000 U.S. military personnel have been deployed by President Trump to assist the Border Patrol.

Breitbart pointed out that many of the Central American migrants have admitted they are seeking jobs and would be ineligible for asylum. Asylum seekers must demonstrate they are fleeing persecution based on race, religion, nationality, political opinion or membership in a social group

Some members of the caravan have confessed they previously were deported from the U.S. as illegal aliens.

As of last month, Breitbart noted, nearly 400,000 illegal aliens have crossed into the U.S. this year.