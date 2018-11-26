Casey Anthony's dad has 'incapacitating' injuries in crash

(FOX) — The father of Casey Anthony, the woman found not guilty in 2011 of killing her young daughter in a high-profile case, was left with “incapacitating” injuries after crashing his vehicle on a Florida interstate Saturday, officials said.

George Anthony was driving his wife Cindy Anthony’s Toyota 4Runner on Interstate 4 in Daytona Beach when he ran off the right shoulder and attempted to swerve back before losing control of the vehicle, FOX35 Orlando reported. The vehicle overturned several times before coming to a stop off the median shoulder, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

George was flown to the hospital in serious condition.