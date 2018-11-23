Celine Dion turns to 'dark side' with gender-neutral kids' clothing

The National Catholic Register says singer Celine Dion has gone to the “dark side” with a newly announced line of clothing for children that is “gender-neutral” black and white and features images of skulls.

A news service described a new ad in which “Dion pulls out a handful of black sparkles and blows them into the air causing all the pink and blue outfits to become black and white gender-neutral pieces.”

Ezra Levant of Rebel Media posted a video commentary in which he said the clothes “are as ugly as you’d think.”

“For one thing, they have lots of skulls. That’s not normal, either, Children are a fountain of life; they are vivacious, lively, inspiring, energetic, growing,” he said.

“It’s gross and unnatural to have children and dead men’s skulls together.

“I think she was trying to be funny, but you can’t miss the sheer creepiness of her saying that ‘out children are not ours.'”

In the ad, Levant says, Dion sneaks into a hospital nursery and is busy “de-gendering children.”

See the commentary (The Dion ad appears at about 8:20 in the video):

The Catholic Register explained Dion partnered with a company called Nununu for the clothing.

“According to the website: ‘CELINUNUNU liberates children from the traditional roles of boy/girl and enables younger people to grow on values of equality with the freedom strengthen their own power of personality based on mutual respect,'” the report said.

“Aside from the clothing being hideously ugly, occult themes on children is disturbing. The babies and children look sullen. Who would pay $77 for a baby blanket with skulls or $161 for a jacket that looks like a trash bag. And who wants a baby playsuit with skulls?”

The Register noted Nununu’s “own line” features “large Illuminati eyes and lots and lots of skulls. … Boys are dressed as ganstas and girls with ‘Ho!’ emblazoned on shirts.”

Patti Armstrong at NCR reported: “For a perspective from a wise spiritual director, I contacted Msgr. John Esseff who was once a spiritual director to Saint Teresa of Calcutta. He has been a priest for 65 years and an exorcist in the Diocese of Scranton, Pennsylvania, for over 40 years. He is also a founder and past president of the board of directors of the Pope Leo XIII Institute, which trains exorcists and is dedicated to bringing the healing of Christ to those afflicted by evil.”

Essef said: “I’m convinced that the way this gender thing has spread is demonic. It’s false. I don’t even know how many genders there’s supposed to be now, but there are only two that God made.”

He continued: “The devil is going after children by confusing gender. When a child is born, what is the first things we say about that child? It’s a boy, or it’s a girl. That is the most natural thing in the world to say. But to say that there is no difference is satanic.”

Armstrong reported: “Although the devil has been at war with humanity from the beginning, Msgr. Esseff noted that satanic attacks at this time have become bolder. ‘The evil one feels that he can do these things without somehow being recognized behind it all,’ he said. ‘This [gender neutrality] is a ploy he has. It is being driven by an agenda because there is a spirit behind it.'”