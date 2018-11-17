Charity wants people put on Endangered Species list

A Canadian charity is launching a campaign to raise awareness of the needs of people with Down syndrome by asking for their inclusion on the Endangered Species list.

“We’re not saying that we are a community of animals at all, we’re just trying to put a comparison in the world that says when someone gets put on the Endangered Species list they’re given all the support to help that species survive,” said Ben Tarr, a spokesman for the Canadian Down Syndrome Society.

Not unlike some animal species, people with Down syndrome are under threat.

Amid reports that the chromosome anomaly was virtually vanishing in Iceland because those diagnosed were being aborted, Focus on the Family founder James Dobson warned last year that government was getting way too close to the eugenics practices of the Nazis.

The new campaign, according to the Christian Institute, includes a video:

The institute said that in Iceland, “almost all” unborn with Down syndrome are aborted. In the U.K., it’s 92 percent, in Canada 90 percent.

The institute cited the society’s information that across North America, “animal welfare groups get 90 percent more funding than Down’s syndrome charities do.”

Tarr added, “It’s a campaign that’s set around raising awareness; this is a community that doesn’t get a huge amount of attention.”

CTVNews reported the society said that under the standards set by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, Down syndrome individuals qualify “as endangered.”

‘We are all fearfully and wonderfully made’

Dobson, an adviser to five presidents, said, “I have rarely seen a story that so closely resembles Nazi-era eugenics as a recent report about Iceland ‘eradicating’ nearly 100 percent of Down syndrome births through abortion.

“This is a trend closely followed by other Western nations including Denmark, France and even the United States. We should all be deeply sorrowful and outraged. This practice is as equally inhumane as the views of the racist bigots who disgraced our country in Charlottesville this past weekend.”

He warned: “The Bible tells us that ‘we are all fearfully and wonderfully made.’ I know countless parents who would say the same of their own children with Down syndrome. A child born with a chromosome defect is a child made in God’s image, fully capable of living a happy, productive and healthy life.

“Each of them is blessed with a wide range of unique gifts and abilities, and they are as capable of giving and receiving love just as you and I are. They deserve a chance to live and those of us in the church must speak out on their behalf. May we place ourselves on the right side of history and fight for the cause of life for all of the unborn,” he said.

Fox News reported actress Patricia Heaton also was outraged.

“Iceland isn’t actually eliminating Down syndrome. They’re just killing everybody that has it. Big difference,” she wrote.

‘You sir, do not speak for my community’

WND also reported last year when Charlotte Fien, who has Down syndrome, rebuked the entire United Nations.

She was responding to an expert for the United Nation’s Human Rights Committee who recently advocated killing unborn children who have Down syndrome.

“You sir, do not speak for my community,” Fien said in a video on the website for the European Center for Law and Justice, a non-governmental organization that has special consultative status before the United Nations.

She was responding to Ben Achour, who said that a diagnosis of Down syndrome in the womb “does not mean that we have to accept to let a disabled fetus live.”

“If you tell a woman your child as Down … what is it called? Down syndrome. If you tell her that, or that he may have a handicap forever, for the rest of his life, it should be possible for her to resort to abortion to avoid the handicap [as] a preventive measure,” he said.

Fien responded: “I’m a human being just like you. Our only difference is an extra chromosome. My extra chromosome makes me far more tolerant than you, sir. (…) If any other [in]heritable traits like skin color were used to eradicate a group of people the world would cry out.”

She went on: “Why are you not crying out when people like me are being made extinct? What have We done to make you want us to disappear? As far as I know my community doesn’t hate, discriminate or commit crimes.”

Fien said Achour essentially is advocating eugenics.

“It’s disgusting and evil. You need to apologize for your horrible comments,” she said. “You should also be removed from the Human Rights Committee as an expert. You are not an expert about Down syndrome. You sir, do not speak for my community. … I will fight for our right to exist for the rest of my life.”

She pointed out Achour has used the word “suffering” in relation to Down syndrome.

“The only thing we have to suffer are horrible people who want to make us extinct,” she said. “I have a brilliant life. I have a family that loves me. I have great friends. I have an active social life.”