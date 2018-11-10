Cheaters prospered from midterms

The Democrats had every advantage to form a blue wave. They had history on their side. The party of the president invariably loses seats during the midterms. Often a large amount.

But the left was leaving nothing to chance and nothing to historic norms.

Lying and cheating was the trump (no pun intended) card that dragged them over the finish line to flip the House of Representatives.

And this time it came in two forms – actual fraudulent voting and voter suppression.

Voter suppression is defined as “a strategy to influence the outcome of an election by discouraging or preventing specific groups of people from voting.”

Most point to the obvious examples of voter suppression, where would-be voters are intimidated, in some fashion, from entering the polling place.

But the left, the Dems and their media lapdogs had a different strategy. They have, from the start of the midterm election season, been on a concentrated campaign of Republican voter suppression, by hyping the phony “Blue Wave” narrative.

Month after month, the media would broadcast poll after generic poll – which mean nothing by the way – exclaiming the inescapable Blue Wave. It was sure to happen. The only question was just how massive the blue tsunami would be.

The constant talk of the Blue Wave was designed to discourage Republicans from venturing out to the polls. Why bother voting if the Democrats were going to sweep anyway?

However, despite their best efforts, the inevitable Blue Wave turned out to be more of a blue ripple.

And despite the left’s claim of the overwhelming unpopularity of President Trump, many of the Republicans who did lose spent a good amount of their time on the campaign trail trying to distance themselves from him. And the result was predictable – they lost.

On the flip side, the Trump effect was real. Nine of the 11 Republican Senate candidates Trump did endorse won.

The big race for the Florida governorship was won, at the time of this writing, by a pretty bad Republican candidate, Ron DeSantis. Democratic Marxist Andrew Gillum did concede the race. It will be subject to a recount, due to how close the race ended up. DeSantis won by only a 0.44 percent margin. I’m quite certain that without Trump’s personal endorsement of DeSantis, he would have lost.

Another aspect of voter suppression is the actual flow of information through social media and search platforms. Search engines like Google have an obvious bias toward the left, as do social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter.

When you control the flow of information, you literally control what people see and hear, and at least two-thirds of all Americans get their news from these sites. This gives the left a decided messaging advantage.

This also means that candidates on the left don’t need to try as hard to convince people to vote for them. Their candidates don’t need to be the best of the best – their message and presentation doesn’t have to be perfect.

If a candidate on the right screws up or says something ill-advised, it will be highlighted and accentuated on every news platform available. The opposite is true of the left. When one of their own says or does something stupid, they have the entire leftist media arm to defend them or explain it away.

But what about the vote fraud boogeyman, which the left summarily discounts as a conspiracy theory? Although it may not be widespread – and who really knows? – it sure does exist. Project Veritas proved that recently.

They took their undercover cameras to Texas to witness vote fraud in action, where poll workers allow DREAMers to vote, despite their not being citizens. This is clearly illegal and constitutes vote fraud. Yet it didn’t matter in the least to these poll workers. One worker said that there were “tons” of non-citizen DACA recipients taking advantage of early voting. When asked if there was an issue with DACA people voting, Pam Nash, the poll worker said: “No, you tell him no, we get a lot of ’em. From the early voter? We got tons of them.”

Without the voter suppression of the phony blue wave and the almost 700,000 DACA recipients, most are now of “voting” age, even the blue ripple would likely not have happened.

Congratulations, Democrats and leftist advocates in the media. I guess cheaters do prosper from time to time.