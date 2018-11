(FOX) — A police officer mistakenly shot and killed a security guard at a bar in Chicago’s south suburbs early Sunday morning, Chicago’s Fox 32 reported.

Witnesses said a security guard told a group of “drunk men” to leave a Robbins bar around 4 a.m. An armed suspect later came back inside the bar and opened fire, WGN-TV reported, citing witnesses.

Armed security guards returned fire, the report said. One the guards — Jemel Roberson, 26 — apprehended the suspect outside, witnesses said. Roberson then requested help from Midlothian Police, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office said.