Chick-fil-A an American gem

[Regarding “College has no tolerance for Chick-fil-A values”] I am a past long-term patron of The Dwarf House located in Hapeville, Georgia. The Dwarf House was the predecessor of Chick-fil-A. I actually met [Chick-fil-A chief] Truitt Cathy after he made a presentation to a Sunday School class of young people that including my middle school aged son. And, my high school aged daughter managed the morning “take out” window of one of the first Chick-fil-A stores in Lilburn, Georgia. Chick-fil-A always went above and beyond to help young people.

Everyone in my family felt that Mr. Cathy was the real deal and a true and honest American! Now, it is so disheartening to read about the libtards in our society who want to tarnish Chick-fil-A and all of the young people that six-day-a-week business has supported since its inception.

Thank you so much for supporting Chick-fil-A and all of the American families it has supported and continues to support!

Art Smith