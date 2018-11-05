Childhood personality 'prompts vote choice as adult'

(STUDY FINDS) — LONDON — Who you are as a child may predict who you vote for on Election Day. A recent study out of the University of London suggests that our political beliefs in adulthood have direct correlations with our personalities children.

Study author Gary J. Lewis analyzed data from more than 16,000 participants in two longitudinal studies based in the United Kingdom. The data revealed links between conduct problems at ages five to seven and political and economic discontent 25 years later.

“Findings from both studies indicate that children who showed higher levels of conduct problems — that is, aggression, fighting, stealing from peers — were more likely to be economically left leaning and distrustful of the political system as adults,” Lewis explains in a university release. “Some, but not all, of this link was explained by educational attainment and socioeconomic status in adulthood.”