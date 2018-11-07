China bans 6,000 songs in karaoke bars

(BREITBART) — The Chinese Communist Party regulatory body that controls the nation’s karaoke venues announced a ban on 6,000 songs this week, claiming the Chinese businesses were not paying the original artists for their work.

The songs banned include some of China’s most popular, causing controversy on the Chinese social network Weibo, including songs by artists in Taiwan and Hong Kong, whose young people have become increasingly vocal in their quest for self-governance.

China will reportedly continue to allow the songs to play on airwaves but only if the artists are properly compensated. In the past, the Chinese regime has banned thousands of songs at once from the airwaves for not properly conveying “socialist core values.”