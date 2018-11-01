China legalizes rhino horn, tiger bone for medical use

(Huffington Post) In a move that’s enraged and baffled conservationists, the Chinese government announced Monday that it was legalizing the use of rhinoceros horns and tiger bones for traditional medicine and medical research. Trade of the two substances has been banned in China for 25 years.

China’s cabinet clarified that only certified hospitals and doctors would be allowed to use the animal parts ? and said the substances would have to come from rhinos and tigers raised on farms, excluding zoo animals.

Environmentalists, however, have denounced the decision as a huge blow to rhino and tiger conservation efforts and a major win for traffickers of illegal animal parts.