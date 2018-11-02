China's number of births just keeps dropping

(The Diplomat) China officially approved a two-child policy in October 2015, ending decades of generally allowing families to have only one child (though there were many exceptions added throughout the years). Faced with a rapidly aging population, China’s government hoped the new two-child policy – coupled with a blitz of government propaganda encouraging more births – would help boost the birth rate.

Three years later, and that hope, as many experts predicted, is unfulfilled.

That’s not to say the two-child policy hasn’t made a difference. The birth rate did see a bump in 2016, the first year the new policy was in effect. The number of newborns that year jumped 1.31 million year-on-year, ending up just shy of 18 million. Still, that fell far short of government hopes that the number of annual births could top 20 million. And experts warned that the boom would be short-lived: couples who wanted a second child would rush to do so in the first few years, leading the birth rate to stabilize and then fall.