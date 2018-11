(BREITBART) — The persecution of Christians is generally ignored because, unlike Muslims and Jews, Christians have no good word to describe it, said a UK archbishop this weekend.

There is no Christian equivalent for words such as “anti-Semitism” and “Islamophobia,” said Anba Angaelos, the Coptic Orthodox Archbishop of London, so in a mediatic world the problem is not perceived as “the phenomenon which we know it is.”

The Archbishop contended that because there is no agreed-upon expression to describe Christian persecution, it is simply “left to happen.”