A London primary school is facing the prospect of legal action after a Christian parent formally complained about a "Proud to be Me" event she claims promoted LGBT lifestyles.

Heavers Farm school in South Norwood has strongly denied that it organised a “gay pride parade” earlier this year, but Izoduwa Adhedo claims her son was forced to take part “in an event that goes against our Christian beliefs”.

Adhedo, whose son has since been withdrawn from the school, was due to meet school governors on Tuesday evening to press a formal complaint.