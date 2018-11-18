Christian women's shelter told it must admit transgenders

(CHRISTIAN POST) – A faith-based women’s shelter in Alaska has filed a lawsuit against the state’s most populous city for pressuring it to admit men who identify as women.

The Downtown Soup Kitchen Hope Center of Anchorage filed the lawsuit earlier this month in response to issues surrounding a complaint against the nonprofit over a recent incident in which staff sent a trans-identified person to a hospital rather than allow the biological man to stay at the facility.

“The Anchorage Municipal Code prohibits public accommodations from denying services based on sex or gender identity or stating those services will be denied. It also forbids property owners or their agents from communicating any preference or limitation on the use of real property based on sex or gender identity,” read the lawsuit, in part, which was filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Alaska.