Christine Ford raises $650,000, Mark Judge struggles

“I’m currently traveling and not talking about what happened too much,” Mark Judge tells me in an email.

Right now Judge is concentrating on finding work. An excellent writer – I highly recommend his book “Tremor of Bliss” – Judge became very nearly unemployable as the result of his unexpected and unwelcome public burning.

By contrast, Christine Blasey Ford, his accuser, has raised $650,000 over the last two months, more than enough for a woman notoriously afraid of flying to finance some new South Pacific junkets.

“Your tremendous outpouring of support and kind letters have made it possible for us to cope with the immeasurable stress, particularly the disruption to our safety and privacy,” Ford wrote last week.

Judge, the one voiceless victim of Ford’s prevarications, has had all the stress and all the disruption but without a comparable outpouring of support.

To balance the scales, a conservative crowd-funding site, Funding Morality, has launched a fundraising effort on Judge’s behalf.

Writes Arthur Goldberg, co-director of Funding Morality, “As a result of this political insanity and cultural climate, Mark Judge became collateral damage by the process: He lost his apartment, his job, and several writing contracts, leaving him with massive unpaid legal and other bills.”

Judge has his suspicions about Ford’s motives in accusing him and Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her 30-something years ago, but at this stage he prefers to keep them to himself.

As Judge probably suspects, he unwittingly handed Ford’s people the opportunity to contrive her story about the alleged assault with his 1997 book, “Wasted: Tales of a Gen X Drunk.”

When Ford first contacted the Washington Post on July 6 she had probably not yet read the book. She told the Post the alleged assault occurred in the “mid-’80s.”

This date jibes with Ford’s therapist’s notes from 2013. As reported in the Washington Post on Aug. 16, Ford told the therapist she was in her “late teens” when she was attacked. Ford was born in November 1966. In the mid-’80s summer of 1985, she was 18.

By July 30, in her letter to Sen. Dianne Feinstein, Ford was specifying “early ’80s” and putting Judge at the scene.

During her Senate testimony, Ford built her case around Judge. “I did see Mark Judge once at the Potomac Village Safeway after the time of the attack. And it would be helpful with anyone’s resources if – to figure out when he worked there.”

By this time, Ford and her allies knew when Judge worked there. The book provided the date. It was the summer before Judge’s senior year, 1982, the summer when Ford was 15.

Later, Sen. Dick Durbin asked Ford, “Would you please describe that encounter at the Safeway with Mark Judge and what led you to believe he was uncomfortable?”

Ford responded with a suspicious amount of detail. She told of going with her mother to “the Potomac Village Safeway … on the corner of Falls and River Road.”

Allegedly unwilling to be seen with her mother, she went in a separate door and there saw Judge “arranging the shopping carts.” As Ford tells the story, she said hello and saw that Judge’s face was “white and very uncomfortable.” She added, “He looked a little bit ill.”

On the same day as the Judiciary Committee hearing, the Washington Post’s Philip Bump wrote an article with the backwards headline, “Mark Judge’s book validates Christine Blasey Ford’s timeline of the alleged Kavanaugh assault.”

Having read Judge’s book before the hearing, Bump was able to post extensive quotes from it in his article. Ford had surely pulled her suspicious Safeway details from Judge’s own account.

“It was the summer before senior year,” Judge wrote of his time at Safeway managing the “grocery baskets” people left in front of the store.

“Invariably I would be hungover – or still drunk – when I got to work at 7 in the morning,” Judge wrote, “and I spent most of the first hour just trying to hold myself together.” It was no wonder Ford thought he “looked a little bit ill.”

Ford’s most incriminating memory lapse was her inability to recall how she got home from a suburban neighborhood miles from her house in the era before cellphones.

“I do not remember,” she told the senators, “other than I did not drive home.” At 15, Ford was too young to drive. “I did not drive home from that party or to that party, and once I did have my driver’s license, I liked to drive myself,” she added later.

In her “late teens” on that “mid-’80s” day, Ford likely did drive herself home after “four young men,” now all “highly respected and high-ranking members of society in Washington” did something to her alarming enough that she shared the above information with her therapist.

Judge has been called many things in the last few months, but no one has accused him of being a highly respected and high-ranking member of society.

“I appreciate conservative friends and allies sharing info on the fundraiser,” Judge tells me, “but am also looking for work.”

Those willing to help Mark with his finances, please take a look at the Funding Morality site. If anyone knows of a likely writing project for Mark, please contact me through my website, Cashill.com.