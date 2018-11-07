Christmas forecast: Surpass $1 trillion 1st time

(CNBC) — Christmas holiday retail sales in the U.S. are expected to climb above the $1 trillion mark for the first time this year, on the back of low unemployment, solid income growth and higher consumer confidence, according to a study released Tuesday.

Total retail sales in the U.S. will hit $1.002 trillion during the holiday period — which it defines as spanning November 1 and December 31 this year — an increase of almost 6 percent from the previous year, marking the “strongest growth since 2011,” data from market research firm eMarketer showed.

The report comes amid concerns over the future of brick-and-mortar retailers, with the likes of Sears and Toys ‘R’ Us facing bankruptcy — although the latter’s lenders recently cancelled a bankruptcy auction and plans to revive the brand.