CNN commentator wants Israel eliminated

A university teacher who also serves as a commentator for CNN says Israeli should be eliminated.

Actually, commentator Marc Lamont Hill, who has a long history of anti-Semitism, told the international body that, “Justice requires a free Palestine from the river to the sea.”

And “the phrase ‘from the river to the sea’ has been a rallying cry for Hamas and other terrorist groups seeking the elimination of Israel, as a Palestinian state stretching from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea would mean that Israel would be wiped off the map,” reported the Washington Examiner.

He made the comments during an event calling for “solidarity” with Palestinians.

“He said the international community should boycott Israel and allow Palestinians more space to engage in violence against the Jewish state, arguing that violence was also employed to end ‘American apartheid,'” the news outlet said.

“Tactics otherwise divergent from Dr. King or Gandhi were equally important to preserving safety and attaining freedom,” Arutz Sheva documented he said in an account of his address.

“If we are in true solidarity, we must allow them the same range of opportunity and political possibility. We must recognize the right of an occupied people to defend themselves. We must prioritize peace, but we must not romanticize or fetishize it. We must promote nonviolence at every opportunity, but cannot endorse narrow politics that shames Palestinians for resisting, for refusing to do nothing in ethnic cleansing,” Hill said.

Last year, Hill said on social media it was “offensive” for President Trump to call on Palestinians to “reject hatred and terrorism.”

And he spoke in defense of a terrorist who killed Jewish students.

Hill elaborated on Wednesday, “I believe in a single secular democratic state for everyone. This is the only way that historic Palestine will be free.”

It was only days earlier WND reported that a senior leader for the Council on American-Islamic Relations in a tweet Sunday called for Israel to be “terminated.”

“Iran’s regime calling Israel a ‘cancerous tumor’ is like the pot calling the kettle black. All the people of that region will be better off once both murderous regimes are terminated,” wrote Hussam Ayloush, the Investigative Project on Terrorism, or IPT, reported.

IPT said the tweet might lead one to assume Ayloush, the head of the Los Angeles chapter of CAIR, has an equal disdain for the Islamic Republic of Iran and Israel.

But while Ayloush would like to see regime change in Iran, he has “a history of describing Israel in ways that echo Iranian rhetoric calling for its destruction,” IPT said Monday.

A delegate in California’s Democratic Party, he has referred to Israelis as “zionazis” and repeatedly equated the Israel Defense Force with ISIS terrorists.

“You know how many hundreds of Jewish American kids are recruited to join the Israeli occupation army? Hundreds. Every year,” Ayloush said in May.