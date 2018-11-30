CNN fires Marc Lamont Hill for anti-Israel comments

(Washington Times) CNN released political commentator Marc Lamont Hill on Thursday, a day after he made incendiary comments in a United Nations speech in which he condoned the use of force by Palestinians against Israel.

“Marc Lamont Hill is no longer under contract with CNN,” said a network spokesperson.

Meanwhile, Temple University defended the free-speech rights of Mr. Hill, a professor of media studies and urban education there, who compared Palestinian terrorism to the slave revolts and repeated a terrorist mantra calling for Israel’s elimination.

“Marc Lamont Hill does not represent Temple University and his views are his own,” said the statement. “However, we acknowledge that he has a constitutionally protected right to express his opinion as a private citizen.”