(BREITBART) — CNN reporter Jim Acosta signed an autograph for a Trump fan at a rally Monday by writing “CNN is real news.”

In a video posted by CNN producer Matt Hoye, Jim Acosta shows off a Trump sign he autographed reading “CNN is real news.” On the other side, a Trump fan had written “CNN is fake news.”

“At last realDonaldTrump Trump rally of the season for us in Fort Wayne, Indiana Acosta got dozens of requests to sign autographs but this one cracked me up. cnn realnews,” CNN’s Matt Hoye said in a tweet.