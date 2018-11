(DAILY MAIL) — Stephen Colbert was inspired to return to his faith after a passage from the Holy Bible delivered him from anxiety 32 years ago.

The comedian, now 54, followed Catholicism but told Faith in Focus: ‘I had lost my faith in God, to my great grief.’

However the Washington DC-born star got a message from above which he says alleviated his worries and fears while traveling through Chicago, aged 22, on a cold winter’s day.