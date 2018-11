(BREITBART) — Fordham University’s Political Science department announced on Thursday that it had voted unanimously to adopt a new policy regarding students’ preferred names and gender pronouns. The policy mandates that professors must use a student’s “preferred” name and pronouns.

The Political Science department joins the university’s Modern Languages and Literature as the second department to adopt the new policy, which allows students to mandate that their professors and other faculty members refer to them by their preferred name and pronouns.