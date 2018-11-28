College not flying American flag

(COLLEGE FIX) — BOSTON — When Jeffrey Suddy, a senior at the University of Massachusetts Boston, first began attending the school last year, he noticed something missing on his campus: an American flag flying high above school grounds.

As a student veteran who served eight years in the U.S. Air Force, he said he feels strongly about defending Old Glory, and now as a political science major and president of the College Republicans, he is leading the charge to raise one on campus.

“On a personal level, this campaign is very important to me,” he told The College Fix via email. “[H]owever, the greater issue at hand is the institution’s failure to comply with state and federal statutes for more than three years.”