(CAMPUS REFORM) — A porn star named Nina Hartley lectured students at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse about liking and being comfortable with their sexuality.

“The word ‘pornography’ has such a pejorative connotation,” Hartley said, according to the LaCrosse Tribune. “[I]t’s been caught up in a lot of emotionally charged conversations.

“It’s OK to like porn,” she said. “It’s OK to not like porn. And it’s OK to be confused by porn. You are where you are, and you are who you are.”