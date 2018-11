(CAMPUS REFORM) — A library at a Massachusetts college referred to Thanksgiving as a “#NationalDayOfMourning” on Sunday.

The McQuade Library at Merrimack College in North Andover, Mass. took to Facebook to promote an article entitled “Decolonizing Thanksgiving: A Toolkit for Combatting Racism in Schools.”

The toolkit, created by St. Mary’s University professor Lindsey Passenger Wieck, urges an approach that “decoloniz[es]” and “de-romanticize[s]” Thanksgiving.