Come unto me

“I hope you didn’t take it personally, Pastor,” the embarrassed woman said after the church service, “when my husband walked out during your sermon.”

“To be honest, I did find it rather disconcerting,” the reverend replied.

“Oh, it’s not a reflection on you,” insisted the parishoner.

“Bob has been walking in his sleep ever since he was a child.”

Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering: