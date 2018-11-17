Communists move to 'annihilate real church in China'

A Catholic bishop who refused the Chinese communist government’s demand that he join the state-controlled church has been seized by authorities.

The government’s move comes amid charges by supporters of the underground church that the Vatican is caving to Beijing.

Bishop Peter Shao Zhumin was arrested the morning of Nov. 9 by police who are keeping him for what authorities call a “vacation period,” reports the Daily Caller, citing the Catholic News Service.

Although Zhumin was appointed by the Vatican, the Chinese government does not recognize him because he refused to join the state church under the control of the Chinese Communist Party, the Patriotic Association.

His “vacation” will consist of “10 or 15 day” of interrogation and indoctrination in which authorities will try to force him to become independent of Rome.

AsiaNews said authorities have attempted to indoctrinate him at least five times in the past two years.

He last was seized in May 2017 and released after seven months.

The Daily Caller noted the Vatican gave in to China’s demand to recognize eight excommunicated bishops who were appointed by the communist government.

Under the agreement, the Vatican will be allowed to put forward bishop candidates, but Beijing will have the power to reject and of them.

Catholic leaders such as Cardinal Jospeh Zen, the former bishop of Hong Kong, have expressed anger that Beijing has not made any concessions.

“The deal is a major step toward the annihilation of the real church in China,” Zen said.