Congressman: Michele Bachmann for U.N. ambassador

A congressman and the head of the influential Family Research Council are among the conservative leaders urging President Trump to consider former congresswoman and former presidential candidate Michele Bachmann as the successor to U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Haley, widely praised for her resolute representation of the U.S. and defense of Israel before the global body, announced last month that she will resign at the end of the year.

Breaking News Israel reported the news website LGBTQ Nation published an article Thursday expressing fear that President Trump would appoint Bachmann.

LGBTQ Nation noted FRC President Tony Perkins said in a recent webcast that “Bachmann would make a great replacement” for Haley.

“I was with Nikki Haley and interviewed her before her announcement that she was going to be stepping down. She did a great job, I was impressed with what she did,” Perkins, said on the Truth and Liberty Coalition webcast with David Barton.

Perkins noted that Bachmann, along with running for president, was a member of the House Intelligence Committee and leads a prayer ministry at U.N. headquarters in New York City.

“She’s tough, she’s intelligent. I think she would be a good choice for the president and I’ve kind of floated her name a little bit,” he said.

Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, also has recommended Bachmann for the U.N. post.

King tweeted Oct. 18: “Ambassador Niki Haley did a great job as U.S Ambassador to the U.N. @RealDonaldTrump would do very well to appoint the Bold & Brilliant @MicheleBachmann as Niki’s successor.”

Breaking News Israel pointed out Bachmann has been an outspoken critic of the U.N.

Last year, she became executive director of Skyline UN, which focuses on bringing the Gospel to the nations by holding regular worship services at U.N. headquarters.

Another focus, she said, is to bring a different perspective regarding Israel through the Raoul Wallenberg Fellowship, which brings speakers to the U.N. who “talk about all the many ways that Israel is a blessing to the nations.”

“There is nothing God wants more for the nations than for them to come to Him and be blessed,” Bachmann told WND.

“The United Nations has beat up on no other nation like the nation of Israel,” she said. “Since its inception in 1948, the state of Israel has been the subject of dozens of derogatory U.N. resolutions.”