Conservative women score historic victories

(HotAir) That shattering glass sound you probably didn’t hear was that of ceilings broken by several Republican women winning important elected offices. There has been radio silence from the media coverage of their victories. It’s almost as though conservative women aren’t worthy of acknowledgment, or something. The liberal women are all over the headlines and on the receiving end of slobbering magazine stories because they are kindred spirits of those covering them.

The most exciting victories for me, as a conservative, are the ones at the state level. Governors and Lt. Governors play such important roles in the political system that I am particularly pleased to see these victories. With another census coming in 2020 plus the presidential election, the stakes are high.