Controversial prof calls Fox News 'terrorists'

(COLLEGE FIX) — A controversial professor at Georgetown University whose tweet calling for Republican senators’ deaths during the height of the Brett Kavanaugh hearings led her to be placed on a research leave this semester is staying busy on Twitter — most recently calling Fox News “terrorists.”

“When your plane lands late, you and your colleagues are met on the tarmac, and ferried to the Presidential Palace for an intimate dinner with the president. Thanks Fox News Terrorists! My colleagues want you threaten their universities so they can get paid research leave too,” tweeted Associate Professor C. Christine Fair.