(Today) A couple made their house and their bank account look like a million bucks while cleaning up ahead of having family over for Thanksgiving.

Tina and Harold Ehrenberg were prepping their home in Mandeville, Louisiana, for Thanksgiving festivities when they found some old lottery tickets on the nightstand — including a winner worth $1.8 million.

The couple found the winning Louisiana Lottery ticket just in time, too, as it was set to expire in two weeks. The lucky ticket was from the June 6 drawing, and prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing.