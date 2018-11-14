Court gets evidence: State hostile toward this Christian

A filing with the Washington state Supreme Court says the state’s attorney general, Bob Ferguson, exhibited hostility toward a Christian businesswoman, both personally and as a representative of state government, in his attacks on her for refusing to publicly support and endorse same-sex marriage.

The case launched by the state, under Ferguson’s instigation, against florist Barronelle Stutzman, is being reconsidered by the state Supreme Court on the orders of the U.S. Supreme Court.

That order came after the nation’s highest court found that the state of Colorado, and especially its Civil Rights Commission members, exhibited government hostility toward Masterpiece Cakeshop baker Jack Phillips, who was penalized and ordered into a state reindoctrination program several years earlier for refusing to endorse same-sex weddings with his custom wedding cake artistry.

The opening brief to the state court was submitted by the Alliance Defending Freedom, whose lawyers have been representing the florist.

It describes how Ferguson repeatedly, and with hostility, repeatedly attacked Stutzman – even though the gay customer for whom she declined to provide custom wedding support services and products didn’t file a complaint until much later.

“The attorney general has targeted her because of, and exhibited hostility toward, her religious beliefs about marriage,” the filing states. “He devised an admittedly unprecedented use of [state law] to punish Mrs. Stutzman, while refusing to pursue a Seattle coffee-shop owner who viciously berated and expelled Christian customers because of their religious beliefs.”

It continued, “This unequal treatment, combined with the attorney’s general’s dismissive and derisive comments about Mrs. Stutzman’s faith, leaves no doubt that he has targeted her because of his animus toward her religious beliefs.”

In the Colorado case, the state’s official position of hostility to Christianity, emphasized by multiple comments from the commission members, was key to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to slap down and scold the state for its behavior.

In fact, those commission members in Colorado had refused requests to punish homosexual bakers who refused to put requested messages on cakes because of their beliefs, but aggressively pursued punishment for Phillips because he refused to put requested messages on cakes because of his beliefs.

The brief explains Ferguson is violating Stutzman’s religious rights by requiring her to physically attend and participate in same-sex weddings.

“The attorney general has targeted her because of, and shown hostility toward, her religious beliefs about marriage — beliefs that the U.S. Supreme Court has described as ‘decent and honorable’ and held ‘in good faith by reasonable and sincere people.’

“Masterpiece held that the government violates the Free Exercise Clause when it exhibits ‘hostility toward the sincere religious beliefs’ of people who cannot in good conscience celebrate same-sex marriages,'” the filing said.

“Where such hostility exists, the state fails in its obligation to act ‘in a manner that is neutral toward religion.'”

The arguments continued, “In Masterpieced, the court found an ‘indication of hostility [in] the difference in treatment between Phillips’ case’ – in which he declind to create a custom wedding cake celebrating a same-sex marriage – and three other cake artists ‘who objected … on the basis of conscience ‘ to requests for ‘cakes with images that conveyed disapproval of same-sex marriage.’ The government [Colorado] punished Mr. Phillips, but declined to act against other cake artists. That unequal treatment violated the Free Exercise Clause.”

The ADF continued, “The attorney general has exhibited the same unequal treatment here. After learning about Mrs. Stutzman’s religious conflict through media reports, but without any complaint from the individual respondents, the attorney general contacted Mr. Freed to express his concern, sent a letter threatening to sue Mrs. Stuzman, had his office devise a novel way to bring this lawsuit, employed an admittedly unprecedented use of the [state law] to do so, and sued Mrs. Stutzman in her personal capacity.”

But in response to the “gay owner of Bedlam Coffee” who was caught “profanely berating, ejecting and discriminating against a group of Christian customers,” Ferguson merely sent a letter asking for a response, and when nothing was returned, dropped the case, the ADF said.

That was, in fact, a violation of the state law that requires that “all people, regardless of [creed] are to have ‘full enjoyment of any of the accommodations, advantages, facilities, or privileges’ of any place of public accommodation.”

The lawyers said, “The attorney general’s crusade against her has never been about neutrally enforcing the law; he has publicly decried the morality of her decision not to celebrate same-sex marriages, labeling it as discrimination that is both ‘illegal – and wrong.’ In other words ,the attorney general ‘passe[d] judgment upon’ and ‘presuppose[d] the illegitimacy of’ Mrs. Stutzman’s ‘religious beliefs and practices,'” the ADF wrote.

“Barronelle serves all customers; she simply declines to celebrate or participate in sacred events that violate her deeply held beliefs,” said ADF Senior Vice President of U.S. Legal Division Kristen Waggoner, who argued on Stutzman’s behalf before the Washington Supreme Court in 2016. Waggoner also argued for Phillips before the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Despite that, the state of Washington has been openly hostile toward Barronelle’s religious beliefs about marriage,” Waggoner explained. “It not only went after her business but also sued her in her personal capacity – putting all her personal assets, including her life savings, at risk. Rather than respecting her right to peacefully live out her faith, the government has targeted her because of her beliefs. Meanwhile, the state has applied its laws unevenly, choosing not to sue a coffeehouse owner who profanely berated and expelled customers for their Christian beliefs. In Masterpiece, the U.S. Supreme Court made it clear that government hostility toward people of faith has no place in our society. We are asking the Washington Supreme Court to affirm that in this case.”

Ferguson had tried to settle the case by demanding that Stutzman “give up her religious and artistic freedom,” and Stutzman refused.

The state Supreme Court, which earlier had ordered Stutzman to pay penalties and attorneys’ fees “for honoring her conscience,” now must revisit its conclusion and make it align with the national precedent.

Stutzman, owner of Arlene’s Flowers, had declined to create flower arrangements for the wedding of same-sex couple Robert Ingersoll and Curt Freed because of her religious beliefs.

Ferguson and the American Civil Liberties Union sued Stutzman after she declined the request of a couple she had served for nearly 10 years. She explained that she had no problem serving them but drew a line at the specific request of using her business and talents to symbolically endorse same-sex marriage.