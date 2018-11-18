Crackdown on polluters finds 500 crimes across 58 nations

A coordinated effort by 58 nations and 276 law enforcement agencies around the globe has resulted in the detection of more than 500 criminal acts that damaged the world’s water supplies, say coordinators at INTERPOL, reports Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

The month-long operation in October, called 30 Days at Sea, uncovered the illegal discharge of oil and garbage, breaches of ship emissions regulations, pollution in rivers and runoff from land, officials said.

Maritime and border agencies stepped up to the work alongside national police forces, customs and port authorities. They were coordinated by a network of 122 national representatives.

There are investigations in which hundreds of arrests are expected.

“Criminals believe marine pollution is a low-risk crime with no real victims. This is a mistake and one which INTERPOL and our partners are addressing as demonstrated by this operation,” spokesman Jürgen Stock said.

“Marine pollution creates health hazards worldwide which undermine sustainable development and requires a multi-agency, multi-sector cooperative response within a solid global security architecture,” he said.

Many of the discoveries were stomach-turning.

