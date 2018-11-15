'Creepy porn lawyer' arrested for 'domestic violence'

The “creepy porn lawyer” Michael Avenatti, dubbed that by Fox News show host Tucker Carlson, has been arrested and jailed over a claim of felony domestic violence reported by his wife.

Fox News reported the frequent critic of President Trump, who also legally represented adult film star Stormy Daniels, was in custody on Wednesday.

“The charges arose from an alleged Tuesday incident, prompting authorities to respond and take a report, an unidentified law enforcement official told the Associated Press. However, Avenatti was reportedly taken into custody on Wednesday,” Fox reported.

A Los Angeles Police Department information officer would only confirm to Fox that an individual was taken into custody on domestic violence charges and did not confirm the person was Avenatti.

But TMZ reported, “We’re told Avenatti is currently in custody.”

He became famous for his representation of Daniels, as she alleged a relationship with Trump many years ago.

TMZ said, “Our law enforcement sources say Avenatti was arrested Wednesday after a woman filed a felony DV report. We’re told her face was ‘swollen and bruised’ with ‘red marks’ on both cheeks. Our sources say the alleged incident occurred Tuesday night, but there was another confrontation Wednesday between the two at an exclusive apartment building in the Century City area of L.A.”

The report said the woman was screaming, “I can’t believe you did this to me. I’m going to get a restraining order against you.”

TMZ said, “We’re told security brought her inside the building, took her upstairs and Michael showed up 5 minutes later and ran into the building. He screamed repeatedly, ‘She hit me first.’ We’re told he angrily added, ‘This is bulls***, this is f***ing bulls***.’ We’re told he tried getting into the elevator but security denied him access.”

Avenatti has been quoted saying he’s exploring a 2020 presidential run against Trump.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, claimed she had an affair with Trump in 2006. She sued to invalidate the confidentiality agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election.

She also sued for defamation. However, she recently learned she may have to pay the president’s legal fees after she lost her case.